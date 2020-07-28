It’s been hit and miss for moisture, but I think the crop still looks awesome. We had three-tenths of an inch of rain last week. You can see there are problems with crops planted in sandy soil. Soybeans are looking pretty nice still. Everyone has a lot of sweet corn in the area. Most have been spraying fungicide. Things look decent, but we could use a good rain.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy