It’s been very dry, with temperatures in the 90s every day. The corn is pretty tall, but it is starting to show some stress. Soybeans are also showing some stress, too. Some of the sweet corn is starting to tassel. It has been easy for folks to put up hay since there hasn’t been any rain. I haven’t heard anyone talking about insect pressure yet, but I know people are checking for them frequently.
Iowa Crop Regions
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
For Sale
Miscellaneous Equipment
JD-HX20 mower-$17,500; AgSystem 16-row fertilizer applicator-$15,000; Amarillo gear head-$250; Valley
