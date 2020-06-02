We are probably a month ahead of schedule compared to where we were last year. Some of our corn is 8 inches tall or so. Topsoil moisture levels are going down. We have had a lot of wind up here, so we are going to be needing some rain. We have had cold and cloudy days recently, and now Tuesday it’s supposed to be 90 degrees. There will be some spraying being done by the end of the week.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
