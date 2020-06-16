The crops look awesome at the moment (Monday). The early planted corn is probably 18 to 24 inches high. Soybeans are growing pretty well. We had 1.5 inches of rain last week, and that really helped. We did have a lot of wind and heat, and it sounds like much of this week will be like that. I think there is a chance of rain Friday – we are going to need some probably by then.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
