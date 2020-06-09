We have had 95-degree temperatures the last three days along with 35mph winds. The corn is just starting to curl. Topsoil is very dry. We do have a 90 percent chance of rain tomorrow (Tuesday) and temperatures are coming down. The corn is 8 to 10 inches high. Beans are probably three inches high. A lot of people are finishing up spraying. With a little bit of rain, the crop would really start moving along.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
