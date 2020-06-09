We have had 95-degree temperatures the last three days along with 35mph winds. The corn is just starting to curl. Topsoil is very dry. We do have a 90 percent chance of rain tomorrow (Tuesday) and temperatures are coming down. The corn is 8 to 10 inches high. Beans are probably three inches high. A lot of people are finishing up spraying. With a little bit of rain, the crop would really start moving along.