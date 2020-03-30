Linda Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly. They grow corn and soybeans, operate a feed mill and buy weaned pigs to finish. Pigs weigh around 17 pounds when they arrive on the couple’s farm.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy