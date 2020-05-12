Wheels were rolling fast in whichever direction you could have wanted on May 4. But that night into Tuesday brought 0.65 inches of rain, and kept us out of the field until late in the afternoon on Thursday with marginal soil. Soil conditions continued to improve through the end of the week. We finished planting corn on Friday and switched to soybeans. Saturday morning brought a temp of 24 degrees in the morning, and the evening brought the end of soybeans, the sweet corn was planted, and the last of the manure was hauled. Dad did a jig as he was limping away from the planter. Time will tell how these cold overnight temperatures will affect the crop that is spiking through.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
