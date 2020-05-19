We had about an inch of rain over the weekend, and it was a nice, gentle rain. It was getting dry, so we definitely needed it. A lot of the corn is up and you can row it pretty easily. I think the frost nipped crops in the lower areas, but we look OK. It looks like the corn is going to come out of it. It’s been chilly here, so the warmer weather in the forecast will help out quite a bit.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
