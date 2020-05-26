We had 1.2 inches of rain this week, and we really needed it. I think everyone is pretty much done with planting around here. The corn is up, and some beans are emerging, but they are pretty slow. All spraying is pretty much done too. It’s been cold and damp, so some sunshine would really be nice.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
