It feels like fall again. We are having mild temperatures in the 60s. Election Day (Nov. 3) is going to be sunny and 70 degrees. Everyone is wrapping up harvest early. Farmers are applying manure and anhydrous. There are many round bales in the countryside.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
