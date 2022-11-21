Nov. 21, 2022: Two inches of frost in the ground

People are also reading…
It’s 4- or 5-below wind chill here this morning. I would’ve taken above-average temperatures until about the 24th of December. Still have the anhydrous applicator hooked up, and if it gets nice, maybe we can get it done. There’s 2 inches of frost in the ground and they’ve ratcheted down the temperature forecast from the 50s to the 40s. Guess we’ll leave everything hooked up until about Dec. 1 and then we’ll unhook it and call it a year. Guys are getting the rest of the round bales in and that’s about it. With grandkids ballgames on Saturdays, we’ve been keeping busy though.