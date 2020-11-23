We are really rolling today (Nov. 20). We are putting on anhydrous and doing some ripping. The neighbor is hauling manure. It’s been wet but it’s dry enough now to finish up field work before the end of the year. It looks like several dry days in the forecast should help people get everything done.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
