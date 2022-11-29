Nov. 28, 2022: Third straight dry year

People are also reading…
We had our third-straight year of dry conditions. Yields this year were 10 to 15% below 2021. We had 9.9 inches of rain from April 1 to Nov. 1. The moisture we did get produced a decent crop, however, but it was still short. I would say 90% of the bean fields will file a crop insurance claim, with about 35% of the corn fields in that situation. It was disheartening to get those lower yields, but things were better than most thought they would be. Now we need to cross our fingers that we get some much-needed moisture this winter and early spring.