This year was very dry, with drought conditions most of the summer. We also fought armyworms late in the year. Despite that, we had yields that were better than expected. The corn stood tall and produced a good crop. Where people caught rain, yields were outrageously good. The rain we have had this fall has recharged the soil for spring, and it made the soil really workable for the fall. I think everyone was surprised with their yields this year. Now everyone is getting anhydrous down and getting things ready for next year.
Nov. 29, 2021: Surprising yields for a dry year