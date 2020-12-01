Farmers have completed the 2020 harvest and are moving on to prepare for the 2021 season. Northwest Iowans are thankful for not having to deal with a derecho but still had a very challenging year. Precipitation has been a concern throughout the year. We will need above-average precipitation to replenish our subsoil. An extremely early harvest gave farmers some relief. There were long days but it did not drag on for months. The yields were a surprise to most. One neighbor commented “Who says rain makes grain?” “Your wealth is your health” has taken on a whole new meaning this year.