Everything is getting wrapped up in our area. Our son is putting on anhydrous today (Nov. 6). We are still pumping manure, but we should be done with that tomorrow. There is hardly any corn out in the field. We had a good week to get some work done, with temperatures in the 70s. Next week it sounds rainy and cold, but then warms up again.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
