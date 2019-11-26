We started planting May 4 and finished up planting beans the first week of June. I don't remember planting our entire bean crop in June. The late planting and cool weather slowed emergence, and we saw more disease pressure in the corn than we normally see. We had so much rain — probably 8 to 10 inches more than a normal growing season. The steady rains kept our pre-emergence herbicide active, and our post worked well too. Even with the late start, the crop stuck to the calendar and caught up rapidly. We were three to four weeks behind with planting, but just a week or so behind with harvest. Yields were about 10% below normal, but given the wet spring, cool weather and presumed nitrogen leaching, we were pleased. It was challenging, but we have our bins full and feed for our cattle, so I would call it a successful year.