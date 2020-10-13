Everything is moving along well. We had 1.4 inches of rain Sunday night that was very much needed. Our fire departments have been busy the last few days with field and other fires because it has been so dry. The farmers really appreciate all they do for us. Harvest is moving along very quickly. Yields are very good, much to everyone’s surprise. Corn has dried down nicely.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
