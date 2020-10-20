We completed corn harvest Saturday night. Our yields varied tremendously throughout any given field. I think they all had fun watching the monitors. Overall, most farmers in the area are very pleased with the yield and saving money in drying expenses. The ground was lightly covered in snow this morning (Monday).
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
