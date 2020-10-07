Harvest has been progressing rapidly. Soybean harvest is almost complete. We are at least two weeks ahead of last year. Farmers are very thankful about the crops in general. We have been taking out corn at 17-19% moisture. They tried a field Sunday and it was 24%, so we are waiting to bring it in. Yields are variable within the field. There is very little rain in the forecast.
Iowa Crop Regions
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
