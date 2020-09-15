Everything is drying fast. We had 1.2 inches of rain last week. No one is in the field yet. Most are working on their combines so they are ready to go, and most are trying to decide whether to start on beans or corn first. We are expecting nice weather this week with temperatures in the 70s. Some downed hay ended up getting rained on, and most of the silage chopping is done.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
