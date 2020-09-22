Combines are moving up and down the road everywhere. With temperatures in the 80s the rest of the week and no rain, a lot will get done. We have started on beans, but a few are doing corn. Yields are up and down in the same field. Bean moisture is around 12%. The 30 mph winds Sunday really dried things down quickly. We are still very short on soil moisture.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
