Harvest is moving right along. My brother-in-law and father-in-law finished up beans and are starting on corn today (Monday). Sounds like most bean yields are in the 60s, so we’re very pleased with that. The last field was at 9% moisture. We haven’t had any rain for a long time, and I think most would be happy to get some moisture. A few are starting to pump manure pits, but we will wait until the temperatures are cooler.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
