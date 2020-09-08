We are very short on subsoil moisture. Our drought conditions are a concern for northwest Iowa. Chopping silage is wrapping up quickly. Our corn and soybeans are approximately three weeks ahead of a 5-year average. The beans are changing color and drying quickly. We are having 95 degree temperatures for most of the Labor Day weekend before the fall temperatures come next week.
Schroeder and her husband Dean farm near Remsen in Plymouth County with their sons Bryan and Camden and daughter Kimberly.
