April 25, 2022: Either cold or wind -- no in-between

Not much happened last week. There was a little anhydrous put on for about a day. We got rain last Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It’s probably going to be midweek before we make any attempt to get in the field. It’s either been cold and rainy or the wind is blowing 50 miles per hour — there’s really no in-between. There’s a little bit of planting as you get north toward Oskaloosa, but that’s it for the most part. Soil temperatures are in the low 40s. What corn I do know has been planted isn’t really doing much.
