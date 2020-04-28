We're just getting started on the corn planting. A lot of people started toward the end of last week. A lot of anhydrous has been going on the fields. The forecast looks good for this week so I expect a lot of corn to get planted. Right now I am glad I am feeding most of mine instead of trying to sell corn.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
For Sale
Farm Machinery
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy