We really could use a rain to finish off these beans. Pastures are starting to burn up. We worked on hay last week, and I think that’s probably the last of the hay. We weaned calves over the weekend and have been moving cows for grazing. The corn crop is probably where it’s going to end up. Beans still look good but we definitely need rain.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy