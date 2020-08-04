The weather has been pretty darn nice. The rains have been spotty but we have been catching them. We had about 0.6 inches last Thursday and another 1.5 inches over the weekend. We are busy working cattle and doing maintenance. Things look pretty good around here.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
