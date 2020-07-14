We started on the second cutting of hay a couple weeks ago. So far it is very light. Probably about 90 percent of the corn has tasseled. Things look very good around here. A good inch of rain would be welcome, but other than that the crops are doing well.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
