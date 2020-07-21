We got 1.4 inches of rain midweek last week and had some very light rain another time or two. We got some hay baled between the rains. Right now I would consider us fortunate as far as rain goes. I would say about 90 percent of the corn is tasseled. It looks pretty good.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
