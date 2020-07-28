We got a touch of rain Sunday and it was cool Monday morning, so we are working some cattle. So far this summer we haven't gotten a lot of rain but we seem to be getting really timely rains. The crops look good. We got over 100 acres of hay put up last week and we worked a few calves.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
