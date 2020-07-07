We’ve been super busy putting up hay. We are just about done with all of our first cutting and baling some pastures. I did cut some second cutting of alfalfa on Friday and it was very light. We think it was a combination of leaf hoppers and the wet weather. The crop looks fantastic. I was driving by one field the other day in a tractor and I thought I could see a couple of tassels shooting up, but just one or two.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
