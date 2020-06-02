It rained a bunch last week. I spent the week out of state working with a friend chopping triticale. But now that I'm back we're starting to mow hay. The crops generally look pretty good. We'll see what the weather brings us in June.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
