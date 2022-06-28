June 27, 2022: First hay cutting well along

People are also reading…
There has been a lot of spraying. The first cutting of hay is probably 70% done. There are some weedy beans. We feel good because just south of us it has been wet and not too far north of us they could use more rain.
There has been a lot of spraying. The first cutting of hay is probably 70% done. There are some weedy beans. We feel good because just south of us it has been wet and not too far north of us they could use more rain.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.