Things are growing. It seems like there is a ton of spraying going on right now. We had rain, but it dried out fairly well this past week. I seeded some cover crops on a little field this week. Otherwise we are mostly doing some cow chores.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
