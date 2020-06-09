We've been baling a lot of hay. I've got all the good alfalfa done. It is better than the grass hay. The quality is good. It's excellent hay. There is also a ton of spraying going on in the area. And I have seen a lot of cornfields torn up with guys replanting sections.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
