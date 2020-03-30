 Skip to main content
March 30: Introducing Donnie Conway

Donnie Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture. He uses cover crops. Conway owns and sells his own heifers and also takes care of cattle for other producers.

