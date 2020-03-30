Donnie Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture. He uses cover crops. Conway owns and sells his own heifers and also takes care of cattle for other producers.
March 30: Introducing Donnie Conway
