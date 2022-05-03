May 1, 2022: Will still be sitting and waiting

We ran Wednesday and Thursday but got another inch of rain on Friday. We were hauling ammonia and leveling off some ground we chisled last fall. There is still a lot of fertilizer yet to go on, but very little spraying has been done because of the wind. There is very little corn planted and some beans have been planted, but it has to be less than 5%. The way the forecast looks, they are talking more rain this week, so we are going to be sitting and waiting. Some growers might start talking shorter-season corn, but supply issues could come up with seed. We aren’t at that point of switching, but people might start preparing.
