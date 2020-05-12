We really need some rain. We had a tenth of an inch last week over a couple days, and the last time I remember a lot of moisture was when we had a foot of snow April 10 or 12. Corn is pretty well planted in the area, and guys are going hard on beans. Several have been moving cows out on grass. The grass isn’t growing very fast because it’s so dry. Corn is just starting to emerge, but that’s about it. People are out spraying quite a bit.
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
