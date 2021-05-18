 Skip to main content
May 17, 2021: Done planting, hauling high-priced beans

I’ve been hauling grain all week — selling high-priced beans. Most of the corn is up and some of the beans are up. We’ve been done planting for two weeks, and there’s still a little being planted in the area. We received an inch of rain Saturday night that came slow and easy. That will help make a crop. It’s all a pretty decent stand, not 100%, but respectable. We shouldn’t have to replant anything, and we’ve been just about ideal for moisture.

