I’m very glad it rained. I wished it would have come a little different. We got 3.5 inches in the span of a few hours Thursday night. The corn is either emerged or close enough to emerging, so it shouldn’t be a problem. The planting is pretty much done around here. There’s still some going around and there’s some spraying. People are turning cattle out to pasture, and that’s what I spent my week doing.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
