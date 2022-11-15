Nov. 13, 2022: Approaching final days of harvest

People are also reading…
Down to the last 100 acres. Got an unexpected inch of rain Thursday night that’s slowed us down. The cold weather is keeping the moisture up and stopping us from running. Last 15% or so of harvest is left. Have received 6 inches of rain in the last two and a half weeks, which we need. Hope to be done with harvest by Thanksgiving and hopeful to get a nice stretch of weather after to get some fall tillage and fertilizer done. Very little anhydrous done, and with the weather it’s going to be a slow go. Taking this week to do some repairs and get ready for the final days of harvest.