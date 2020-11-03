There is still a lot of combining going on in the area. We weaned some calves and are going to try to bale some cornstalks this week. I've been busy building fence and hauling propane.
Nov. 2: Weaning calves, building fence, baling cornstalks
-
- Updated
Iowa Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy