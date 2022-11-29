Nov. 28, 2022: A year of what could have been

People are also reading…
This year we weren’t able to get out in the field until the first week of May, but we had a really nice stretch there. The potential was really, really good for a while. The key was getting good rains in June and July, but we didn’t get those. It was a year of what could have been. Farms that caught a stray shower in August was very noticeable come harvest. Some of the late rains helped late-planted soybeans. We are trying to be a little more timely with fertilizer applications in the spring. We have had 6.5 inches of rain in the last few weeks, so we are not saturated but catching up. The stress this year probably told us more about hybrids and varieties than most other years.