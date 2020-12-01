It was a pretty good spring, but we kind of fell short in the moisture department all year and it really started to show late in the summer. This fall the ponds are dry. We managed to do OK considering the drought. I would say crops were average to a shade below average.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
