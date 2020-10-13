There are a ton of beans getting cut, but not a lot of corn happening around here. I hand shelled some and it’s at 24-25%, so we aren’t too worried about that. It seems like most of the beans are ready to go. Yields have been a little disappointing. The plant looks pretty good but there’s a lot of small beans in there.
Oct. 12, 2020: Beans getting cut, not a lot of corn happening
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
