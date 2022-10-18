Oct. 17, 2022: Most soybeans yielding in 40s

People are also reading…
We are just getting the equipment warmed up to start cutting beans. Harvest is in full swing with beans really starting last week. Yields are still all over the place — 40s are going to catch a lot of soybeans.
Beans are dry, 9 to 10%, and corn has been fairly dry at 15 to 17%. It looks like another good week of harvest this week. With the Mississippi River being low, the market doesn’t have quite the bid it usually does. That’s becoming quite the story. I have a friend in northeast Arkansas where they shut the river down.