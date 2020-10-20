Everybody is running pretty hard right now. Beans are close to finished in the area, maybe 80% done. Corn is getting dryer by the day. Some of it is too dry. I hand-shelled some two weeks ago and it was 23% moisture. Now it is more like 13-14% moisture and I've heard of some at 11%. I'm worried about the pastures as well. They need moisture.
Conway farms near Melrose in Monroe County. His farm features corn, soybeans, hay and pasture.
