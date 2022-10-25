Oct. 24, 2022: Trying to beat rain with harvest

People are also reading…
We have rain coming in so we are trying to get another truckload in. Beans are very dry, around 8% on some of them, so the rains might put some moisture in them. We are probably losing several dollars per acre cutting 7 and 8% beans. Field averages are all over the place. We cut some beans that averaged in the 20s last week and had beans that almost went 60. There have been a combine fire or two and a couple field fires in the area. We started cutting milo this weekend. Yields are good. Hot, dry weather remind us why we plant that. Beans are probably 60 to 70% done, corn at 30% done depending on where you are. With the way the forecast looks after Monday, harvest should wrap up in the next couple of weeks here.