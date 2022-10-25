 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022: Trying to beat rain with harvest

People are also reading…

We have rain coming in so we are trying to get another truckload in. Beans are very dry, around 8% on some of them, so the rains might put some moisture in them. We are probably losing several dollars per acre cutting 7 and 8% beans. Field averages are all over the place. We cut some beans that averaged in the 20s last week and had beans that almost went 60. There have been a combine fire or two and a couple field fires in the area. We started cutting milo this weekend. Yields are good. Hot, dry weather remind us why we plant that. Beans are probably 60 to 70% done, corn at 30% done depending on where you are. With the way the forecast looks after Monday, harvest should wrap up in the next couple of weeks here.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News