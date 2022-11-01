Oct. 31, 2022: Anhydrous starts around Pella

People are also reading…
We had about 2 inches of rain Monday into Tuesday last week, so we got started back on corn after that. We switched back to beans on Friday, and they were back to 13% so the rain was good. We finished milo here Sunday evening and going back to beans this week. With any luck we should be all but wrapped up this week. This week should probably finish the beans for the most part around here and harvest should be pretty close to done around here in two weeks. I saw anhydrous start going on around Pella this past weekend.